Man Harassed, Threatened To Leak Estranged Wife's Nudes During Separation: Police

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on accusations he harassed his estranged wife and threatened to leak "explicit photos" of her if she didn't pay him during their separation, authorities said.

Kevin Wilbur's wife was staying with her parents while the two were going through a separation, Upper Gwynedd Township police said.

Beginning in early 2021, the Doylestown man broke into the home, causing his wife and her parents to fear for their safety, authorities said. He was told he was no longer allowed at the property.

Following the attempted break-in, Wilbur began to send harassing texts, voicemails, and social media posts to his wife and her family, police said.

Wilbur has since repeatedly demanded payment and property from the victims and threatened to leak explicit photos if his demands were not met, authorities said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Wilbur attempted to persuade the victims to drop the case against him and he has also repeatedly defied warnings from Upper Gwynedd officers to cease all contact with the victims, according to police.

Wilbur was arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 9, and arraigned before Judge Elizabeth Casey.

He is facing the following offenses:

1 count Demands Payment to Prevent Disclosure of Material

1 count Distributes Material Containing Sexual Conduct/Nude Image

3 counts Stalking-Repeatedly Communitcating to Cause Fear

3 counts Theft by Extortion

3 counts Theft by Extortion-Expose Secret

1 count Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image

3 counts Harassment- Lewd THREATENING LANGUAGE

3 counts Harassment/ Repeatedly Alarm ANNOY

His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24, at 1000 in front of Judge Suzan Leonard.

