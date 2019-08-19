Man Grabs Gun, Foils Armed Home Invasion In Maplewood: Report

A man who was in a Maplewood home when two armed intruders entered early Monday morning grabbed one of the robber's guns and fired it, sending them running, one of the victims told WABC 7.

Two masked men dressed in black entered the Lombardy Place home around 3 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint, a woman who lives there told the station.

The woman's fiance grabbed one of the guns and fired a shot and the intruders fled, she said.

Police later determined the intruders got in through a bathroom window at the rear of the house.

It is not known whether either of the intruders had been hit by gunfire.

