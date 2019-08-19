Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Girl, 15, Killed In Route 80 Crash In Elmwood Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Grabs Gun, Foils Armed Home Invasion In Maplewood: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
An armed robbery at a Maplewood home was stopped by one of the victims, who shot at the intruders with one of their own guns.
An armed robbery at a Maplewood home was stopped by one of the victims, who shot at the intruders with one of their own guns. Photo Credit: File

A man who was in a Maplewood home when two armed intruders entered early Monday morning grabbed one of the robber's guns and fired it, sending them running, one of the victims told WABC 7.

Two masked men dressed in black entered the Lombardy Place home around 3 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint, a woman who lives there told the station.

The woman's fiance grabbed one of the guns and fired a shot and the intruders fled, she said.

Police later determined the intruders got in through a bathroom window at the rear of the house.

It is not known whether either of the intruders had been hit by gunfire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.