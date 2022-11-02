Man Gets 24 Years For Taking Sexual Pics And Videos, Stalking 13-Year-Old Girl In Morris County

A Las Vegas, Nevada man was sentenced Friday to 24 years in New Jersey state prison for charges related to stalking and producing explicit photos and videos of a 13-year-old girl in Morris County, authorities said.

Kelvin Briggs, 64, was found guilty in a jury trial last September of endangering the welfare of a child by producing sexually explicit images and videos of a child engaged in a sexual act, as well as sexual assault, distribution of sexually explicit images of a child, engaging in explicit conversations with a child, invasion of privacy, and stalking, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The incidents occurred between August and November of 2017, when Briggs was living in Las Vegas, and the victim was 13 and living in Jefferson Township, Carroll said.

The first 16 years of Briggs’ sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. Briggs must also register as a sex offender and will be on lifelong parole supervision.

Assisting agencies include the Jefferson Township Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Sex Crimes and Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

