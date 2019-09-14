Man Gave Note Soliciting Prostitution, $100 To Franklin McDonald's Drive-Thru Worker, PD Says

A Hardyston man was taken into custody after handing a note soliciting prostitution, $100 and marijuana to a McDonald's worker in the drive-through window, authorities said.

Nearly $18,000, five pounds of pot and other drugs and paraphernalia were seized from Terrence O'Leary's home on Sept. 11 following the execution of a search warrant two days after the Route 23 McDonald's incident, Franklin police said.

O'Leary was arrested at his home on charges relating to drugs and prostitution, and released pending a court appearance, the NJHerald says.

