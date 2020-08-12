Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Found Hanging From Tree In Jersey Shore Town

Cecilia Levine
Lacey Township police
Lacey Township police Photo Credit: Lacey Township Police Facebook

DEVELOPING: A man was found hanging from a tree in Lacey Township on Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

The man's body was spotted by a passerby on Caruso Lane in the Bamber Lake section of the township around 2:30 p.m., initial reports say.

The man was purple in the face when the passerby cut him down from the tree, according to Exit 74 scanner news on Facebook.

It wasn't clear where exactly the man's body was found, or how long it had been there. His condition was unclear.

South Toms River medics were responding, the scanner page said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

