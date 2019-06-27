Man Found Guilty Of Slaying Innocent Plainfield Bystander

A Plainfield man has been found guilty of a fatal shooting that resulted from a dispute between rival street gangs in the city three years ago, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Shaquille Spruiel, 29, was convicted of murder, conspiracy and related weapons offenses following a two-month trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August, when he faces up to 30 years in prison.

On May 25, 2016, police responding to reports of a shooting found the lifeless body of Willie Lee Major, 37, at West Fourth and Liberty streets.

Spruiel and another man, Diniek Forbes, 21, were identified as suspects. Authorities learned that the shooting was intended as retaliation for another shooting two weeks earlier.

Major was not involved in the dispute and was an innocent bystander, authorities also said.

Forbes had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is also facing sentencing in August.

