Man Found Guilty Of Killing 'Hardworking' East Orange Cab Driver

A jury in Essex County Friday convicted a 22-year-old man who, along with a juvenile, gunned down an East Orange cab driver during a robbery two and a half years ago, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sheedly Pierre and the 14-year-old boy called a cab on Nov. 30, 2016. After 55-year-old Jonas Larose arrived to pick them up, they attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Witnesses heard popping sounds before Larose was discovered in his cab in the 200 block of Snyder Street in Orange. He had been shot twice in the head.

Witnesses heard Pierre, of Orange, and the juvenile laughing as they fled the scene and stating they had just killed a cab driver.

Pierre, who told investigators he knew there was going to be a robbery but denied involvement, exchanged messages with the juvenile on Facebook about the crime the following day. DNA from a blood-stained jacket also connected Pierre to the victim, authorities said.

“Mr. Larose was a hardworking family man who was simply trying to make an honest living when his life was taken by Pierre and the juvenile. While there is nothing we can do to bring him back to his family members, hopefully, the jury’s verdict will give them some sense of justice,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg.

Pierre faces 30 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in June. The 14-year-old had previously been sentenced to 10 years.

