North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Found Dead With Gashes Covering His Body In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
210 New York Ave., Jersey City
210 New York Ave., Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was found dead with gashes all over his body in a Jersey City apartment, authorities said.

Police found Yuting Ge's lifeless body in a New York Avenue apartment, while responding to reports of a suspicious condition around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Sunday.

Ge was pronounced dead around 25 minutes later. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

