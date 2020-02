An unresponsive man found on an NJ Transit bus in Newark died, responders said.

The victim was found unresponsive on the No. 1 bus near its final stop at 16th Avenue and 20th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday, NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic told Daily Voice.

He wasn't carrying any identification, she said.

The No. 1 bus runs between Jersey City and Newark.

