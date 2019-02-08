Man Found Dead Near Homeless Campsite In Dover

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Dover Thursday, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The person, whose identity was not released, was found in a wooded area near the end of West Clinton Street. The cause and manner were pending the results of an autopsy.

The body was found "in close proximity" to what the prosecutor's office said was an encampment of homeless people.

Anyone with information on the death is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Dover Police Department at 973-539-0777. Information can also be reported anonymously to the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at 973-267-2255 or through the website at www.Copcall.org .

