Man Falls From Overpass Onto Garden State Parkway

A man was in serious but stable condition after falling from an overpass onto the Garden State Parkway in Essex County Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The 50-year-old man fell from the Watchung Avenue overpass onto the center lane of the highway near mile post 152.4 in Bloomfield around 3:15 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was last listed in serious but stable condition, Peele said.

Circumstances around the incident are unknown and the case remains under investigation, Peele said.

