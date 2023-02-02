Man Falls Down Elevator Shaft Prompting OSHA Investigation In Somerset County

Firefighters rescued a 38-year-old man who fell down an elevator shaft Thursday, Feb. 2 in Somerset County, authorities said.

Responders found the Watchung man stuck in a building on Mettlers Road around 2:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, township police Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said.

The victim was removed but had suffered multiple injuries, and was taken to the hospital by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital BLS and ALS.

The building was ordered to be evacuated by the Franklin Township fire marshal and fire inspectors and the building will be closed pending an OSHA investigation.

