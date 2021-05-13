Man Drowns In Passaic River

A men fell into the Passaic River and drowned Thursday night in Essex County, authorities said.

Officers responded to City Dock Street at the riverfront around on reports of a man who fell in around 9:40 p.m. in Newark, the city's public safety director Brian O’Hara said.

Officers pulled the unresponsive male from the water and EMS responded.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.