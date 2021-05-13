Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Injured, One Critically, In Horrific Crash Outside MetLife Stadium
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Drowns In Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Passaic River at City Dock Street, Newark
Passaic River at City Dock Street, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A men fell into the Passaic River and drowned Thursday night in Essex County, authorities said.

Officers responded to City Dock Street at the riverfront around on reports of a man who fell in around 9:40 p.m. in Newark,  the city's public safety director Brian O’Hara said.

Officers pulled the unresponsive male from the water and EMS responded.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information was available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.