A man died in a garage fire that broke out New Year's Day In Woodbridge, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Fords section of the town on the 100 block of Poplar Street, around 5:40 p.m., Woodbridge police Capt. Scott Kuzma said.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identity or cause of fire.

The fire was put out by the Fords Fire Department.

