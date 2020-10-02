Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Man Dies In Wheelchair Outside Newark Supermarket
Man Dies In Wheelchair Outside Newark Supermarket

Cecilia Levine
A man was found dead in a wheelchair outside of Food Fair on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Newark Saturday evening, authorities said.
A man was found dead in his wheelchair outside of a supermarket in Newark, authorities said.

The unidentified man was found unresponsive outside of the Food Fair Supermarket on Mount Prospect Street Saturday evening, reports say.

The death was not considered suspicious, Newark Director of Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday and  police were not releasing further information.

The previous evening, a man was found dead on an NJ Transit bus in Newark.

