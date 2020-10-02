Man Dies In Wheelchair Outside Newark Supermarket

A man was found dead in his wheelchair outside of a supermarket in Newark, authorities said.

The unidentified man was found unresponsive outside of the Food Fair Supermarket on Mount Prospect Street Saturday evening, reports say.

The death was not considered suspicious, Newark Director of Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday and police were not releasing further information.

The previous evening, a man was found dead on an NJ Transit bus in Newark.

