Man Dies In Fall At Atlantic City Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 30-year-old man from Upstate New York died after falling two stories to his death in an Atlantic City casino, authorities said.

The man from Rochester was trying to climb over a divider when he fell from a second-level mezzanine into the lobby at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, police said.

The fall occurred about 4 a.m. on Monday.

Atlantic City police officers responded and found casino security performing CPR. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Atlantic City police urged anyone with information about the fall to call its Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

