Man Crushed By Car In His Own NJ Driveway By Driver With Cocaine, Prosecutor Says

Authorities have identified the 65-year-old man crushed to death by a car in an Essex County driveway early Thursday morning.

Donald Banks was standing in his Pierson Street driveway in Orange when he was hit by Chadane Bailey, 26, sometime around 12:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Bailey was pulling in when she hit banks, who was rushed to University Hospital, Stephens said alongside Orange Police Director Todd Warren.

Bailey, the driver, remained at the scene and was charged with causing death while on a suspended license and possession of cocaine.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

