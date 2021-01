A man who plunged out of a second-story window over the weekend was in critical condition as of Monday, officials said.

Police observed the 46-year-old man jump out of the window at 12 Wegman Ct., around 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace Scalcione said.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It was not clear why he jumped and no further details were being released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.