Man Claiming To Be From UPS Swipes Fraudulent Purchase From Long Hill Porch, PD Says

Cecilia Levine
The unknown man showed up around 10 a.m. Friday to the Bungalow Terrace home in Millington claiming he was from UPS, police said. Photo Credit: UPS Facebook

A man claiming to be from UPS showed up to a Morris County home to swipe a package that had been delivered under the homeowners' names without their knowing, police said.

The unknown man showed up around 10 a.m. Friday to the Bungalow Terrace home in Millington moments after they had been delivered, Long Hill police said.

"The package contained cell phones purchased under the resident’s account without their knowing," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

