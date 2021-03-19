Man Charged In Clifton Domestic Violence Stabbing Captured In Maryland

UPDATE: A man who stabbed a Clifton woman in the head and neck in a domestic violence assault was seized after he drove nearly 200 miles back to his Maryland home, authorities said Friday.

Khaled Abukanan, 47, of Catonsville, MD fled after stabbing the 34-year-old victim, who is related to him, at a Gourley Avenue home near Valley Road late Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with critical injuries, responders said.

Authorities immediately issued an alert for a tan Dodge Caravan that they said the assailant fled in.

Abukanan was arrested in Baltimore County hours later, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

He will remain held there pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and burglary, they said in a joint release on Friday.

“The victim will remain unidentified pursuant to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act,” it said.

