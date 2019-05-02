Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Englewood Police Charge 12 Students In Recorded High School Brawl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Caught Ringing Doorbells Masturbated In Front Of Woman, Carlstadt Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bobby Ortiz
Bobby Ortiz Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CARLSTADT PD

A North Bergen man caught ringing doorbells in a Carlstadt neighborhood turned out to be the same one who masturbated in front of a local woman the day before, police said Thursday.

Bobby Ortiz, 30, told officers responding to an 8 a.m. call Sunday in the area of 6th Street and Division Avenue that he was staying at a relative’s house, Police Chief Thomas Nielsen said.

The officers noticed that Ortiz bore a resemblance to a man who a female driver said exposed himself to her around 5 p.m. Saturday as she sat in her car, Nielsen said.

Officers who responded to her didn’t find a suspect at the time, the chief noted.

The woman identified him, however, after Ortiz was taken into custody, Nielsen said.

Ortiz, of 79th Street, was charged with lewdness and harassment and released pending a May 16 Municipal Court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.