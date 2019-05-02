Man Caught Ringing Doorbells Masturbated In Front Of Woman, Carlstadt Police Charge

A North Bergen man caught ringing doorbells in a Carlstadt neighborhood turned out to be the same one who masturbated in front of a local woman the day before, police said Thursday.

Bobby Ortiz, 30, told officers responding to an 8 a.m. call Sunday in the area of 6th Street and Division Avenue that he was staying at a relative’s house, Police Chief Thomas Nielsen said.

The officers noticed that Ortiz bore a resemblance to a man who a female driver said exposed himself to her around 5 p.m. Saturday as she sat in her car, Nielsen said.

Officers who responded to her didn’t find a suspect at the time, the chief noted.

The woman identified him, however, after Ortiz was taken into custody, Nielsen said.

Ortiz, of 79th Street, was charged with lewdness and harassment and released pending a May 16 Municipal Court appearance.

