Man Burns Face After Trying To Light Cigarette Sparking Oxygen Tank Fire

A Newark man was taken to the hospital with burns after an apparent oxygen tank fire, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 60s block of Mount Pleasant Avenue on a call of an oxygen tank rupture around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

While there was no fire, the man had burns on his face and was subsequently taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, according to Ambrose and RLS Media.

The man had reportedly been trying to light a cigarette while oxygen was being administered, which started a fire, RLS Media says.

