Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor

Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said.

Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Passero was brought to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 12:40 a.m., Suarez said. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Passero died of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

Stevens was initially charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, but was additionally charged with manslaughter upon Passero's death.

He has been held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility since his arrest and made his first appearance on the upgraded charge on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

