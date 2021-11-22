Man Arrested In Deadly Jersey City Stabbing Also Had Cocaine: Prosecutor

Authorities announced an arrest in connection with a deadly Jersey City weekend stabbing.

Raymond Chandler, 45, is accused of killing 46-year-old Haldy Thermitus in a vacant West Side Avenue lot on Nov. 19, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Police officers responding to a lot near West Side and Oxford avenues found Thermitus in the back of 562 West Side Ave., with injuries, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the Cause of Death to be multiple sharp force injuries and the Manner of Death to be homicide.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Chandler was arrested on murder charges and various weapons offenses. He was also charged with cocaine possession, Suarez said.

He was being held at the Hudson County Jail in Kearny pending his first appearance.

