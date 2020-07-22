Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Arrested After Leading Police On 2½ Hour Pursuit Through Morris County Woods

Cecilia Levine
The Morris County Sheriff's K9 Unit assisted with the search. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's K9 Unit Facebook

The search for an emotionally-disturbed man with drugs and possibly a weapon ended after more than two hours in Morris County woods, authorities said.

Jefferson Township police responding to a reports of a suicidal man with drugs found the 31-year-old suspect in a car in the Acme parking lot on Berkshire Valley around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Capt. Robert Bush said.

The man, identified as an Oak Ridge resident, fled on foot into the woods behind the Acme store, Bush said.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Morris County Sheriff's K-9 Unit searched the area for hours, until the man was located around 8:40 p.m., reports say.

The man was being held in the Morris County Jail pending a court hearing on Aug. 26, Bush said.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Dept., K-9 Unit and Morris County Sheriff’s Dept. Officers, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, West Milford Police Dept., Morris County Park Police and Jefferson Twp. Office of Emergency Management assisted.

