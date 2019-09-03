Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Milford PD: NYC Trio Caught Fishing Mail From Outside Post Office With Mouse Traps, String
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Airlifted To Hospital With Leg Gash After Morris County Dirt Bike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The victim was stabilized and flown to Morristown Medical Center in a NJSP Jemstar.
The victim was stabilized and flown to Morristown Medical Center in a NJSP Jemstar. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a dirt bike accident in Chester, authorities said.

The Yonkers, N.Y. man was riding the bike in the field behind a Howell Drive home when he lost control, crashing to the ground on Aug. 31 just after 6:30 p.m., Chester Police Chief Thomas Williver said.

The man suffered a large cut on his left thigh and could not be moved to the designated landing area for the helicopter, police said.

The landing zone for the Medevac -- a New Jersey State Police Jemstar -- was in turn switched to the same field where the man crashed, Williver said.

The victim was stabilized and flown to Morristown Medical Center, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.