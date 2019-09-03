Man Airlifted To Hospital With Leg Gash After Morris County Dirt Bike Crash

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a dirt bike accident in Chester, authorities said.

The Yonkers, N.Y. man was riding the bike in the field behind a Howell Drive home when he lost control, crashing to the ground on Aug. 31 just after 6:30 p.m., Chester Police Chief Thomas Williver said.

The man suffered a large cut on his left thigh and could not be moved to the designated landing area for the helicopter, police said.

The landing zone for the Medevac -- a New Jersey State Police Jemstar -- was in turn switched to the same field where the man crashed, Williver said.

The victim was stabilized and flown to Morristown Medical Center, authorities said.

