Man Admits To NJ, NY Bank Robbery Spree

An Essex County man on Friday admitted to a bank robbery spree across New York and New Jersey.

Myron Anderson, 40, of Newark, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery and two counts of Hobbs Act robbery before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.

The robberies occurred between October 2018 and January 2019.

Anderson admitted to the following bank robberies:

Myron Anderson admitted to the above bank robberies. U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito

In each robbery, Anderson walked into the banks with a hat pulled down closely over his eyes to shield his face from view and presented the teller with a note demanding money be placed in an envelope, Carpenito said.

Anderson intimidated the tellers, who -- fearing for their safety -- handed Anderson money, authorities said. In each instance, Anderson took evasive actions in traveling to and from the banks so as not to get caught, Carpenito said.

Each count of bank robbery in which Anderson is charged carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2021.

Special agents of the FBI under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark assisted with the investigation leading to Friday's guilty plea.

Florham Park, Hackensack, Bridgewater, and Franklin police departments in New Jersey, and the Clarkstown, New York, police department, also assisted.

