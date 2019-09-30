Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Accused Wayne Bank Robber, 69, Captured In Little Falls, Suspected In Pequannock Holdup
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen He Met At Union City Church Festival

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Wilfredo Hernandez
Wilfredo Hernandez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Ridgefield Park man was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Union City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The girl met Wilfredo Hernandez, 48, at a church festival and exchanged phone numbers with him, authorities said. Later that night, he convinced the girl to meet him in the area of 14th Street. When she arrived, they entered a nearby building, where the assault took place, the prosecutor's office said.

The girl's mother called Union City police, who contacted the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit. Hernandez was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday.

In addition to sexual assault, he has been charged with luring and enticing a child, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held at the Hudson County jail pending a court appearance Thursday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.