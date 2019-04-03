Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Killing Jersey City Jogger In U.S. Illegally: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jorge Rios
Jorge Rios Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Jorge Rios, the man accused of fatally strangling a woman in a Jersey City park last month, is an undocumented citizen of Honduras residing in the U.S. illegally and has previously been deported from the United States, News 12 New Jersey reported Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Rios was deported in 2003 and again the following year.

Rios, 33, has been charged with the murder and sexual assault of Carolina Cano, a 45-year-old Jersey City nanny whose body was discovered in the lake at Lincoln Park.

Rios is being held at the Hudson County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.