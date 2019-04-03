Man Accused Of Killing Jersey City Jogger In U.S. Illegally: Report

Jorge Rios, the man accused of fatally strangling a woman in a Jersey City park last month, is an undocumented citizen of Honduras residing in the U.S. illegally and has previously been deported from the United States, News 12 New Jersey reported Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Rios was deported in 2003 and again the following year.

Rios, 33, has been charged with the murder and sexual assault of Carolina Cano, a 45-year-old Jersey City nanny whose body was discovered in the lake at Lincoln Park.

Rios is being held at the Hudson County Jail.

