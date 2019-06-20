Man Accused Of Bringing Gun To Westfield School Meant No Harm: Brother

The Delaware man who police said was armed with a loaded gun and who had several more rounds of ammo in the trunk of his vehicle when he was arrested at a grade school in Westfield last week made his first court appearance Thursday.

Thomas Wilkie, 46, was arrested after police in Westfield received a call from law enforcement in New Castle, Del., notifying them that Wilkie was armed and headed to Tamaques Elementary, police said.

School was out of session but a number of students were in the building for an after-school program when Wilkie was taken into custody without incident around 4 p.m. He was parked in the school’s lot.

News 12 New Jersey reported that members of WIlkie’s family were in attendance for the hearing at Union County Superior Court in Elizabeth Thursday.

Among them was Wilkie’s brother, who said that the incident was a misunderstanding and that Wilkie had only gone to the school to see a friend. He did not plan to hurt anyone, the brother told the station.

Wilkie went to the school to meet with a teacher with whom he’d had a relationship, according to authorities who spoke to News 4 New York.

