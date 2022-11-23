Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man, 70, Airlifted With Head Injury After Falling Down Stairs In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad
Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A 70-year-old man was airlifted with a head injury after falling down a flight of stairs in Hunterdon County during the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said.

The accident occurred at a home on Green Hills Drive in Raritan around 4:30 p.m., Raritan Police Lt. Scott Nelson told DailyVoice.com.

The man had suffered a head injury and went unconscious, though he had regained consciousness by the time officers responded, Nelson said.

The man was then taken by ambulance to Hunterdon Medical Center before being flown via MedEvac to Morristown Hospital.

