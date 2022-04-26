Man, 67, Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Parking Lot Of Morris County Costco (UPDATE)

A 67-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Costco Wholesale store in Morris County, authorities said.

The man was hit while walking through the lot of the Wharton store shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wharton Police Lt. William Hamilton told DailyVoice.com.

The man was taken to Saint Clare’s Hospital in Dover for treatment of minor injuries, Hamilton said.

The driver, a 69-year-old Sparta woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation following the accident, authorities said.

