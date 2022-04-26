Contact Us
Man, 67, Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Parking Lot Of Morris County Costco (UPDATE)

Valerie Musson
Parking lot of Costco Wholesale in Wharton
Parking lot of Costco Wholesale in Wharton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 67-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Costco Wholesale store in Morris County, authorities said.

The man was hit while walking through the lot of the Wharton store shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wharton Police Lt. William Hamilton told DailyVoice.com.

The man was taken to Saint Clare’s Hospital in Dover for treatment of minor injuries, Hamilton said.

The driver, a 69-year-old Sparta woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation following the accident, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.