Man, 58, Airlifted After Getting Trapped Underneath Tree In Hunterdon County, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 58-year-old man was airlifted with serious injuries after getting trapped underneath a tree in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, state police confirmed.

The tree fell on the man near a home on Byram Kingwood Road in Kingwood Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The man was airlifted to Capital Health in Trenton for treatment of serious injuries, Goez said.

The investigation was ongoing. Additional details were not released.

The investigation was ongoing. Additional details were not released.