Man, 53, Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Harrington Park

Jerry DeMarco
Harrington Park freight train fatality.
Harrington Park freight train fatality. Photo Credit: Norwood PD

A man was struck and killed by a freight train late Sunday in what Harrington Park police said was a suicide.

The 53-year-old victim was struck 100 or so yards south of the LaRoche Avenue crossing shortly after 4 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Police Chief Albert Malouf said.

“CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event," the company wrote. "We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."

Notifications were being made as borough police investigated, assisted by CSX, authorities said.

The LaRoche Avenue and Lafayette Road crossings were closed for several hours.

Norwood police and the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps joined borough police and CSX at the scene.

