A 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday afternoon in a Sussex County hunting accident, State Police said.

The incident happened in Wantage off Havens and Lott roads around 12:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

A medevac was requested but the victim was later pronounced dead, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

