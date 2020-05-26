Man, 27, Killed In Newark Shooting

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Newark Sunday, authorities said.

Haneef Sanders was taken to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2:15 p.m., following the incident at 98 Maple Ave., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

