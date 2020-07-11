Man, 26, Shot Dead In Hotel Parking Lot Near Newark Airport

Authorities in Union County are seeking the public's help investigating a hotel parking lot shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Patrick Shukla was killed just before midnight Friday in the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on International Boulevard in Elizabeth, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said Saturday.

Shukla was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Elizabeth Police Detective Carrie Scharpnick at 908-558-2069, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sean Holcomb at 908-358-8377, or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

