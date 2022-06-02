Man, 25, Stabbed Dead In Hudson County

A 25-year-old man was stabbed dead on Sunday, Feb. 6 in West New York, authorities said.

Wiliam Chipix Simon was found with stab wounds to his torso at 6414 Dewey Ave., around 5:15 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the West New York Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.