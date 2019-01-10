Contact Us
Man, 23, Slashed In Face During Sussex County Park Fight

Cecilia Levine
The Newton Volunteer First Aid Squad transported the man to the hospital. Photo Credit: Newton Volunteer First Aid Squad

A Newton man was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession after slashing a Sparta man on the cheek with a knife during a fight in a Sussex County park, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a fight at the County Park around 7:15 p.m.Monday, where Douglas Hill, 23 of Sparta, had been cut in the left cheek by Johnathan Figueroa, 24 of Newton, local police said in a release.

Figueroa had brandished a knife during an argument with Hill over a woman, police said.

The Newton Volunteer First Aid Squad transported Hill to Newton Medical Center, where he received three stitches. Hill -- who instigated the altercation -- was served a disorderly persons offense, police said.

Figueroa was charged with unlawful weapon possession and aggravated assault.

