Man, 22, Shot Dead On Hackensack Street

The overnight shooting in Hackensack on Sunday occurred on Grove Street between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue.
A man was shot dead before dawn Sunday around the corner from the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack, responders said.

The 22-year-old victim, who was known to police, was walking down Grove Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. when he was shot three times, including once directly in the chest, responders said.

His body was found in the gutter between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue, they said.

Responding with city police were homicide detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Investigators initially were searching for an SUV with blue that one witness said sped away after the shots rang out. They also summoned a K-9 unit after another witness reported seeing a fleeing gunman.

Initial suspicions are that the killer or someone associated with the gunman got into a fistfight earlier in the evening with the victim, who had a criminal history and had lived several blocks away.

