Mall At Short Hills Evacuated Due To Water Main Break

The Mall at Short Hills was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a water main break underneath the sprawling shopping complex, the business said in a statement.

The mall also said it was "assessing" the situation and may reopen later today.

Finally get out the house and go to Short Hills to get my laptop looked at and they’re evacuating the whole damn mall 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 wtf — ʝσу (@babyjoyxo) November 11, 2019

Messages for mall management were not immediately returned. A spokesperson for the Millburn police department was not immediately available.

A staffer at the mall said a manager was speaking to the fire marshal regarding the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

