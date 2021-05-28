Male Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Asbury Park Crash

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
1200 block of Main Street, Asbury Park
1200 block of Main Street, Asbury Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Asbury Park Friday morning.

The male victim was hit on the 1200 block of Main Street just before noon, authorities familiar with the incident told Daily Voice.

The pedestrian was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the road remained closed between 4th and 5th avenues as of 2:30 p.m., police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.

