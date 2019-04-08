Contact Us
MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: Gaping Route 80 Hole Closes At Least Two Westbound Lanes Until Morning

Jerry DeMarco
Close-up shows size of the hole.
Close-up shows size of the hole. Photo Credit: Contributed photos

A gaping hole on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park jammed traffic all the way to the George Washington Bridge.

The two left lanes remained closed -- and could possibly be joined by a third, the state DOT said.

A state worker doing patchwork took one look at damage to the roadway across from Garrett Mountain on Monday and declared: “This is not a pothole.”

"There's nothing down there," one worker said. "It's completely hollow."

Crews were waiting on an inspection camera to assess the damage and decide how to proceed.

Their best estimate is that the work could be finished by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway is undermined across two lanes and possibly a third, they said.

A drainage pipe that connects basins at the median wall to the right shoulder apparently cracked in the middle and wore out the concrete over time.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

Contributed photos

