Mail Carrier From Harrison Admits Part In Credit Card Theft Ring

A 24-year-old postal worker from Harrison pleaded guilty to fraud, bribery and identity theft charges for his role in a scheme in which he recruited other mail carriers to steal credit cards before they were delivered, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Moussa Dagno, who was arrested last year, paid other carriers $100 for each card they stole. He and others who took part in the scam activated the cards and used them to buy expensive items like high-end electronics.

Other mail carriers who took part have already pleaded guilty, including Zenobia Gilmer, who had a route in Mt. Arlington; Ayesha Trotz, who delivered mail in East Orange and Kyanne Costley, who delivered mail in Elizabeth.

Also involved was Jennel Williams, who worked as a clerk in Newark's Main Post Office.

