Mahwah PD: ID Thieves Caught With Stolen Credit Cards, Personal Info, Gun Near Rockland Border

Mahwah police nailed a New York quartet who they said had a loaded gun, several stolen credit cards and a large amount of personal identification information in their SUV when the driver made an illegal turn off Route 17 near the state line.

Detective Eric Larsen and Officer Christopher Lupo stopped a 2019 Honda CRV after Devin Fraser, 30, of Manhattan, drove it out of the BP station on the southbound, over the concrete divider and north onto Route 202 Friday afternoon, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Larsen and Lupo ordered Fraser and his three passengers out after smelling raw pot and spotting some inside the vehicle, Jaffe said.

One of them, 23-year-old Amari Zimmerman of Brooklyn, bolted after they caught him trying to stash a bag of marijuana inside a t-shirt he was holding, the chief said.

Larsen chased down Zimmerman, who was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic FEG AP9 pistol in a fanny pack stuffed into the front of his pants, Jaffe said.

Police took all four into custody and seized a significant amount of pot, the stolen credit cards and identifying information for several individuals that included Social Security numbers and “security questions for credit data use,” he said.

They charged Zimmerman with weapons offenses -- including possession of a handgun during a drug crime -- and resisting arrest.

They charged Fraser with possession of a knife and issued him traffic summonses.

Also arrested were Raven Walker, 25, of the Bronx, and Jaquan Hall, 23, of Brooklyn.

Police charged all four with identity theft and possession of stolen credit cards, pot and drug paraphernalia and sent them to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered them released pending further court action under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law less than 24 hours later.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.