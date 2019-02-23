Mahwah EMT Captain Who Operates Day Care Center Busted For Child Porn

A former Mahwah councilman and EMT captain who operates a children's day care center with his wife was arrested Friday on charges of possessing child pornography.

Charles “Chuck” Jandris, a 53-year-old father of two, was taken into custody by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and processed Friday on charges of child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing child pornography, according to records and multiple sources.

The incident occurred early last March, authorities allege.

Jandris is a former township councilman, captain of the Mahwah Emergency Medical Services and director of finance/co-owner of the Children’s Learning Center of Mahwah, founded by his family.

Parents said he's driven the center's bus for children for years.

"The kids on the EMS squad are scattered by college but super tight," one parent said. "They were mentored by Chuck. It’s going to be a hard weekend for them all.

"It’s a terrible situation for our community," the mom said. "We are all shocked.

"I feel terrible for all the kids that looked up to him, his own kids especially. I keep hoping it’s a horrible mistake, but I know it wouldn’t have come to this if it was."

A township resident since 1998, Jandris also served on the Planning Board for 12 years.

