Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Port Authority PD Goes ‘Fast & Furious’ Against NYC Street Racers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mahwah Driver, 32, Killed In NY Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mombasha firefighters at the scene of the crash in Monroe, NY.
Mombasha firefighters at the scene of the crash in Monroe, NY. Photo Credit: Mombasha Fire Company

A 32-year-old Mahwah man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, NY early Tuesday, authorities said.

Joseph R. Farina was headed east on School Road in Monroe when his 1996 Toyota Avalon collided with a westbound 2013 Acura TL driven by 67-year-old Patrick J. Early of Warwick around 7:20 a.m., New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Farina was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.