Mahwah Driver, 32, Killed In NY Crash

A 32-year-old Mahwah man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, NY early Tuesday, authorities said.

Joseph R. Farina was headed east on School Road in Monroe when his 1996 Toyota Avalon collided with a westbound 2013 Acura TL driven by 67-year-old Patrick J. Early of Warwick around 7:20 a.m., New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Farina was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

