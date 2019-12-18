Madison Woman Arrested For Making Up Violent Knife Attack, Police Say

Contact Us
A Madison woman was arrested after filing a false police report claiming she was attacked with a knife by a man in a ski mask, authorities said.

Analive Ramirez-Arias, 40, was charged with filing a false police report and employing a juvenile to commit terroristic threats, Madison Police Lt. John R. Miscia said.

Police were dispatched to the rear lot of a Main Street apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2 a.m. after Ramirez-Arias reported she was attacked by a man in a ski mask at her home, Miscia said.

Ramirez-Arias claimed her attacker assaulted her with a knife, causing substantial injury to her left arm, and was taken to Morristown Medical Center for injuries, police said.

Evidence uncovered during the police investigation did not depict a suspect approaching Ramirez-Arias, and contracted her statement to police, Miscia said.

"The keen observations of responding officers and the subsequent follow up investigation by detectives uncovered the deception quickly," Madison Police Chief, Darren P. Dachisen said.

Ramirez-Arias was charged on Friday, Dec. 13 and was taken to Morris County Jail, pending a Superior Court appearance.

