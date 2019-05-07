Machete-Wielding Teen Arrested In Bayonne: Police

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in Bayonne on a weapons charge after one was seen using a 12-inch machete during a fight, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said.

Bayonne resident Victor Martinez-Gil, 19, and a 17-year-old were seen at 22nd Street and Kennedy Boulevard fighting around 3 p.m., a witness told police. The younger boy was carrying the machete, the witness also said.

The witness followed the youth with the machete and informed police the two had walked to 26th Street, where officers stopped them, Amato said. An off-duty officer also arrived and said Martinez-Gil dumped the machete behind a parked car, where police found it.

The witness also arrived at the scene and identified the younger teen as the one he had seen carrying the machete, Amato said.

Both teens were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released pending court appearances.

