MA Man Gave Teen NJ Girl Drugs & Alcohol Before Sexually Assaulting Her, Prosecutor Says

An 18-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Hudson County girl after giving her drugs and alcohol, authorities said.

Wolide Yessuf, of Cambridge, met the girl over social media in March, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Yessuf and another girl came to North Bergen motel in March, where he provided the victim with drugs and alcohol before sexually assaulting her, Suarez said.

Yessuf was arrested Monday, July 26 at the Arlington Police Department without incident, and was being held in Massachusetts pending extradition to New Jersey.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Arlington Massachusetts Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations – Boston Field Office for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

